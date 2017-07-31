The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs have made a splash just before Monday's Trade Deadline as they have acquired closer Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs will send infield prospects Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes as well as a player to be named later or cash to the Tigers in the deal.

The teams officially announced the news on Monday.

Wilson, 29, has an earned-run-average of 2.68, to go along with a record of 3-4 with 13 saves in 42 appearances this season.

Avila, 30, is slashing .271/.392/.472 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. All of his home runs and almost all of his RBIs (26) have come against right-handed pitching. Meanwhile, the other Cubs catcher, Willson Contreras, has a .920 OPS against lefties this year.

The left-handed Wilson was acquired by the Tigers in a 2015 trade with the New York Yankees, while Avila has spent eight of his nine big-league seasons with the Tigers.

Chicago is having a down season from their 103 win effort in 2016, but still lead the National League Central by 2.5 games with a 56-48 record.