Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game with the Atlanta Braves in the first inning with an apparent hand injury.

Bryant, the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player, picked up the injury in a headfirst slide into third base during a steal attempt. He was tagged out to end the inning and did not come out for the bottom half of the frame.

A two-time All-Star, the 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .273 with 19 home runs, 40 runs batted in and an OPS of .923.

Bryant was replaced in the lineup by Tommy La Stella.