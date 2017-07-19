Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game with the Atlanta Braves in the first inning with an apparent hand injury.

Subsequent x-rays came back negative and the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player was diagnosed with a sprain pinkie.

Kris Bryant has a sprain in his left pinkie. X-rays negative — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) July 19, 2017

Bryant picked up the injury in a headfirst slide into third base during a steal attempt. He was tagged out to end the inning and did not come out for the bottom half of the frame.

A two-time All-Star, the 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .273 with 19 home runs, 40 runs batted in and an OPS of .923.

Bryant was replaced in the lineup by Tommy La Stella.