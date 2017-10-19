Closer Wade Davis played a major role as the Chicago Cubs kept their season alive on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

In order to send the series back to L.A., the Cubs will have to get a win without the services of the All-Star closer.

Davis secured the Game 4 win by pitching two shutout innings. However, he needed 48 pitches to get the final six outs and will not be available out of the bullpen in Game 5 on Thursday.

"It's not going to be him," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of his Game 5 closer on Wednesday night. "So this is where the guys got to pretty much do their jobs. Wade did the job tonight, so tomorrow we'll be able to parcel it out a little more cleanly. Strop's good, C.J.'s good, Lackey's good, Rondon's good, Duensing's good, Montgomery's good. They're all good. So other guys got to do it.

"We have to be much more offensive. It's got to start happening tomorrow. We're going to do this. Going to pull this off, we have to become more offensive tomorrow."

Davis posted 32 saves during the regular season with the Cubs and owned a 2.30 ERA. He had three saves in the NLDS against the Washington Nationals.