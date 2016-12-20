Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham is likely to be discharged from an Arizona hospital before Christmas, the hospital said in a press release Tuesday, following a life-threatening collapse on the ice before an American Hockey League game last month.

Cunningham, 26, is “recovering well” and currently remains hospitalized at Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson. His family has not been notified of any plans to be discharged yet.

Cunningham will address the media for the first time since his collapse at a press conference with doctors on Wednesday. He is expected to thank his medical team for their life-saving actions, which doctors are calling a “Christmas miracle on ice.”

Cunningham went into sudden cardiac arrest on Nov. 19 just seconds before puck drop in an AHL contest between the Roadrunners and the Manitoba Moose. The game was later postponed.

Medics on-site at the Tucson Convention Centre immediately jumped into gear, performing chest compression only CPR, a technique without mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. CPR continued on Cunningham after he arrived at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital.

The St. Mary’s emergency department quickly determined Cunningham needed to be transported to Banner-University Medical Center, where he could receive a life-saving therapy called ECMO (Extracorporeal Member Oxygenation).

ECMO is “a highly specialized procedure for patients who are so critically ill that no other support for the heart and lungs is adequate.” It involves a pump which circulates and oxygenates blood, essentially functioning as an artificial lung.

Cunningham went to the right place — and just in the nick of time. Banner-University Medical Center, the only facility in Southern Arizona with the ECMO service, dispatched a team including a cardiothoracic surgeon to begin working on Cunningham while he was being transported.

“Most patients who need ECMO are almost certain to die without this level of support,” Banner-University Medical Center said in the release.

Once on-site at Banner-University Medical Center, Cunningham’s condition continued to worsen. A left ventricular assist device was inserted in a new procedure developed by Dr. Zain Khalpey to allow his heart to resume function and recover.

The hospital called it a “truly remarkable recovery.”

Cunningham’s life was saved by the quick reaction of the Roadrunners’ training staff, in-arena paramedics, as well as first-responder firefighters who, as fate would have it, happened to be performing the national anthem that night.

The exact nature of why Cunningham was befallen by sudden cardiac arrest has not been publicly pinpointed. In the days and weeks since, he has kept in contact with teammates and friends throughout the NHL, updating them on his condition and recovery.

The scores of players and fans from across the hockey world who have been praying and pulling for the popular Trail, B.C., native received the best holiday gift. Cunningham is coming home.

