Curling worlds to stay in Canada until 2020

PERTH, Scotland — Canada will continue to host a world curling championship annually until 2020 thanks to an extended agreement between Curling Canada and the World Curling Federation.

Since 2005, alternating women's and men's world championships have been held in Canada where sponsorship and audiences are strong for curling.

"We're grateful for the continued faith being shown by the World Curling Federation that we can host world-class championships in Canada," Curling Canada board chair Peter Inch said Tuesday in a statement.

The 2018 women's championship will be held March 17-25 in North Bay, Ont, while the men's championship will be March 31 to April 8 in Las Vegas.

Canada's Brad Gushue won this year's men's world championship in Edmonton, while Canada's Rachel Homan claimed the women's title in Beijing.

Curling Canada is inviting cities to bid for the men's tournament in 2019.