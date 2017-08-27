43m ago
Epping moves on to Everest Challenge final with win over Koe
TSN.ca Staff
John Epping is moving onto the final at the Everest Curling Challenge in Fredericton, after taking the first semi-final game, 7-2 over Kevin Koe.
Epping began the game with the hammer, scoring one point in the first end and stealing two in the second. Koe scored a single in the third to make it 3-1, and after a blank in the fourth Epping was light on a two-point shot to the button but increased his lead to 4-1 in the fifth. After a review of Koe’s rock position in the sixth end, the chief umpire reviewed it to determine if it was fully covering the pin and ultimately decided it wasn't, making it a 4-2 game. After a strong three-point seventh end from Team Epping, the teams shook hands.
The second semi-final game featuring Team Gushue and Team Jacobs begins at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, and is followed by the final at 6:30 p.m. ET with Team Epping playing either Team Gushue or Team Jacobs for the chance to claim the winner-take-all $200,000 prize.
Team Epping included Kaitlyn Lawes, Brent Laing, and Rachelle Brown, while Team Koe is Emma Miskew, Patrick Janssen, and Dawn McEwen.