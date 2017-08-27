John Epping is moving onto the final at the Everest Curling Challenge in Fredericton, after taking the first semi-final game, 7-2 over Kevin Koe.

Epping began the game with the hammer, scoring one point in the first end and stealing two in the second. Koe scored a single in the third to make it 3-1, and after a blank in the fourth Epping was light on a two-point shot to the button but increased his lead to 4-1 in the fifth. After a review of Koe’s rock position in the sixth end, the chief umpire reviewed it to determine if it was fully covering the pin and ultimately decided it wasn't, making it a 4-2 game. After a strong three-point seventh end from Team Epping, the teams shook hands.

The second semi-final game featuring Team Gushue and Team Jacobs begins at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, and is followed by the final at 6:30 p.m. ET with Team Epping playing either Team Gushue or Team Jacobs for the chance to claim the winner-take-all $200,000 prize.

Team Epping included Kaitlyn Lawes, Brent Laing, and Rachelle Brown, while Team Koe is Emma Miskew, Patrick Janssen, and Dawn McEwen.