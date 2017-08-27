The second semi-final game at the Everest Curling Challenge from Fredericton saw Brad Gushue and his team sweep the game over Brad Jacobs through six ends, winning 9-0.

With the semi-final win, Team Gushue will face Team Epping in the final for the chance to take home the $200,000 prize at the winner-take-all event, airing Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

Team Jacobs started the game with the hammer, but Gushue stole nine points throughout the six ends before the teams shook hands.

Team Gushue included Cathy Overton, E. J. Harnden, and Lisa Weagle, while Team Jacobs was Lori Olson-Johns, Brett Gallant, and Laine Peters.