What's On TSN

Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 10 Northern Ontario vs. Newfoundland/Labrador Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey on TSN Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region Tonight at 7:30PM ET on TSN4

NBA on TSN Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 11 Wed 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5