1h ago
Action from the 2017 Brier continues with Draw 17 featuring a clash between Manitoba's Mike McEwen and Michel Ménard of Quebec. Catch coverage LIVE from St. John's across the TSN network and on TSN GO right now.
21h ago
Brad Gushue won twice on Thursday to give Newfoundland and Labrador (8-2) a spot in the Page playoff 1-2 game. Several scenarios are still in play and seedings are still up in the air for all four playoff spots.
10h ago
After Brad Gushue and Kevin Koe met in last year's Brier final, the rematch in Draw 16 was nothing short of exceptional. Vic Rauter, Cheryl Bernard and Russ Howard discuss how Gushue handled the pressure with some incredible shot making.
10h ago
Watch as Newfoundland and Labrador's Mark Nichols nails a triple takeout in the 10th end against Team Canada
Mar 8
Mike McEwen and his team from Manitoba won two big matches Wednesday to stay in first place in the Brier standings, while Northern Ontario finds themselves in a tough position. Vic Rauter, Cheryl Bernard and Russ Howard have more.
Mar 8
Manitoba's Mike McEwen leads the standings at 7-1 after an incredible draw to the button to beat Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs Wednesday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. Team McEwen topped Team Jamie Murphy of Nova Scotia in the evening draw.
Mar 8
Veteran curler Cathy Overton-Clapham has joined Chelsea Carey's curling team. Carey announced the move Wednesday on her team's Twitter account and said Overton-Clapham will compete with them in 2017-18.
Mar 7
Facing an uphill battle, Brad Gushue and his rink from Newfoundland & Labrador won a key match against Northern Ontario. Vic Rauter, Cheryl Bernard and Russ Howard have more.
Mar 7
Hockey broadcaster Bob Cole joins Bryan Mudryk to reflect on when he represented Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier and also touches on how this year's competition is going.
