What's On TSN

Tim Hortons Brier: 1v2 Page Playoff Manitoba vs. Newfoundland/Labrador Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

BMO Raptors Basketball on TSN Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NBA on TSN Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN2

ATP 1000: Indian Wells - Day 2 Sat 12AM ET / 9PM PT on TSN1