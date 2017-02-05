SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings' snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.

Stephen Curry's layup attempt with 4.9 seconds left clanked off the rim and the two-time reigning NBA MVP also missed a short jumper with 6.9 seconds left, but finished with 35. But Cousins failed to corral the rebound and the ball went out of bounds at the baseline to the Warriors for one more try with 6.2 ticks remaining.

Darren Collison scored 18 points and the bench added 45 for Sacramento, which had lost eight in a row at home in the rivalry including at the Golden 1 Center last month as the Warriors rallied in the second half.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected with 3:34 left in the third and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner. Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, pointed and gestured while repeating profanities.

After four straight Kings free throws — one for a technical on Green before Kerr erupted. Curry and Klay Thompson hit consecutive 3s.

Golden State dropped to 0-3 in OT this season.

Kevin Durant was held without a field goal until his dunk 3:19 before halftime and wound up with 10 points in a rare off shooting night. He was 2 for 10 from the field and missed all six of his 3-point tries, but had nine rebounds and five blocks.

A night after recording his sixth career triple-double, Cousins had 12 rebounds and nine assists to just miss another. This win could provide some much-needed momentum for Sacramento, in a stretch with 11 of 13 home games.

With Sacramento ahead 96-95 in regulation, Cousins also became furious with Spooner and received a technical with 2:08 to play for yelling and gesturing in frustration. Curry hit the tying free throw to tie it at 96.

Green walked off on his own after missing a driving layin at Cousins 1:17 before halftime and going down hard by a cameraman. He grabbed his right knee, an X-ray was negative and he was back on the court by the 10:09 mark of the third.

The Kings, in the second game of a back-to-back, came out with a strong defensive gameplan to hold the Warriors to 44.2 per cent in the first half.

Sacramento had watched the Warriors' big second half that led Golden State to a 117-106 win at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 8.

Sacramento guard Arron Afflalo was back after missing Friday night's 105-103 home loss with a stomach virus.

Green returned from a one-game absence with a bruised left shoulder and Shaun Livingston also was back after being sidelined the past two games with a strained mid-back.

Golden State was tied at halftime for the third time this season, 56-all, and after the third for the first time this season.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State signed G Briante Weber to a 10-day contract from Miami's NBA Development League team in Sioux Falls. Kerr hoped to play him, saying, "I don't think he's going to step into the rotation." ... F David West, out since sustaining a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City, continues to make progress and could return as soon as Wednesday given the team has a couple of days to practice and work him back into the mix. ... The Warriors fell to 26-4 all-time in their alternate slate jerseys.

Kings: F Omri Casspi, out the last 10 games with a strained right calf, will not return until after the All-Star break, coach Dave Joerger announced before the game. "We're going to be a little conservative with it," Joerger said. ... Sacramento recalled rookie C Georgios Papagiannis from the D-League Reno Bighorns. ... The Kings visit Golden State's Oracle Arena on Feb. 15 and March 24.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Golden State has a rare and helpful three-break between games before hosting Chicago on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the Bulls on Monday looking to snap a four-game skid in the series and get their first home win against Chicago since Nov. 20, 2014.