Follow TSN.ca for the latest news and reports as NFL teams cut their rosters to 53 players ahead of Saturday's deadline.

Osweiler out in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have, ultimately, decided to cut quarterback Brock Osweiler, according to multiple reports.

Browns releasing QB Brock Osweiler, as @nfldraftscout said.

Browns owe him $16 million, but Cleveland gets Houston's 2018 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

The Browns acquired Osweiler from the Houston Texans alongside a second-round and sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick earlier this off-season. They were reportedly considering cutting the sixth-year quarterback but opted to give him a chance in training camp. Osweiler was briefly atop the Browns' depth chart at quarterback but lost the starting gig to rookie DeShone Kizer, and was behind Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan as the team's backups.

Osweiler had a breakout half season for the Denver Broncos two seasons ago, helping the team capture the Super Bowl and earning himself a massive four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed with the Houston Texans. After an awful first year in Houston, where Osweiler lost his starting job, the Texans moved on from the 26-year-old.

--

CJ2K released by Cardinals

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson has been released by the Arizona Cardinals according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals have cut RB Chris Johnson, source said. Have to wonder if this is the end of the line for the former superstar. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

Johnson played for the Cardinals for the last two seasons, but rushed for only 95 yards in four games in 2016.

Johnson became a household name when he put up a total of 2,006 rushing yards in his sophmore season in 2009 for the Tennessee Titans, earning the nickname CJ2K. Johnson followed that up with four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2010 to 2013, but declined dramatically after that.

The 31-year-old went to school at East Carolina.

--

End of the line?

The Chicago Bears have released wide receiver Victor Cruz, according to a report from USA Today's Art Stapleton.

BREAKING: The #Bears are releasing former @Giants WR Victor Cruz, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 1, 2017

Cruz was in his first year with the Bears after five seasons with the New York Giants. The 30-year-old had a promising start to his career but could never reach that early level after a serious knee injury in 2014.