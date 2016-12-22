The United States Anti-Doping Agency has informed featherweight Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential doping violation from an out-of-competition test taken on December 5, 2016, the UFC announced Thursday.

In a post on its website, the UFC confirmed the USADA will be responsible for managing the results and potential sanctions on the fighter. Also, under the UFC’s Anti-Doping Policy, “there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.”

Cyborg, the Invicta FC featherweight champion, responded to the notification, saying she is on medical treatment to recover from her last fight against Lina Lansberg on Sept. 26.

"What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” she said. "Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post-weight cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to my doctor to solve this the best way. It's nothing bad. I'm on medical treatment."

The Brazilian reportedly turned down the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight championship bout scheduled for UFC 208 on February 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y..

Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will battle for the 145-pound title in the new year.