ROME — Roma has completed the signing of forward Patrik Schick from Sampdoria in a club record deal adding up to around 42 million euros ($51 million).

Schick had been set to join Juventus last month but the deal collapsed due to a reported heart problem at the time. The 21-year-old Schick underwent and passed medical tests in Rome on Tuesday before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Roma said the agreement included an immediate loan fee of 5 million euros and "upon the completion of certain sporting objectives, an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further 9 million euros." There are performance-related bonuses worth up to a maximum of 8 million euros if the deal becomes permanent.

Roma added: "Additionally, Sampdoria is entitled to a final payment of 20 million euros in February 2020. Should Schick be sold prior to 1 February 2020, the clubs have agreed that Sampdoria will be entitled to 50 per cent of the eventual transfer fee or 20 million euros — whichever sum is the greater."

Schick joined Sampdoria last year and scored 11 goals in his first campaign in Serie A. He has also played five times for the Czech Republic, scoring on his debut against Malta in May 2016.

"Patrik is one of the brightest prospects in international football," Roma sporting director Monchi said. "We are all very satisfied to agree this deal especially because, despite being chased by a number of clubs, he has chosen us."

Schick said he liked the coach, Eusebio Di Francesco, his tactics and formation.

"For me, Roma is the ideal team," Schick said.

Schick was greeted by more than 100 fans when he arrived at Rome airport on Monday.

"I didn't expect a lot of people like was there, it was really amazing," Schick said. "I've never seen this before, so it was amazing."