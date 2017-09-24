PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks clinched their first post-season berth since 2011 when St. Louis and Milwaukee both lost Sunday.

Arizona was trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning against Miami when the Diamondbacks were assured of one of the NL's two wild card berths. Arizona is on track to host the wild-card game on Oct. 4, most likely against Colorado, Milwaukee or St. Louis.

The Diamondbacks lost to the Brewers in the 2011 Division Series. Arizona won its only World Series title in 2001, rallying from a three games to two deficit against the New York Yankees.

When the public address announcer informed fans of the clinch about 10 minutes later, the crowd rose in a standing ovation and Arizona players in the dugout embraced and exchanged high-fives.

