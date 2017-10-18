During an appearance on The TSN MMA Show on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White didn’t mince words when it came to former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

White was asked about whether Jones, who is facing a lengthy suspension for a drug violation, was the most wasted talent that he had seen in sports.

“Ever – in all of sports,” White interrupted. “The guy is so talented and gifted...God knows what he’d be doing right now if he had never gotten in trouble. He could possibly be the heavyweight champion and have the defence record that couldn't be broken. The list goes on and on of what could've been with Jon Jones."

Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol prior to recapturing the light heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier in July at UFC 214 in Anaheim – the promotion’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year so far.

That incident is the latest in a long line of missteps both inside and outside of the sport for Jones. Since the positive test, Jones has been stripped of the title and Cormier was named the champion.

While Jones’s representatives have maintained his innocence, he faces up to a four-year ban for his second doping violation.

The Guardian’s Josh Gross reported that Jones is expected to have a hearing with the California State Athletic Commission this December in Sacramento.