CFL Must See: Daniels dazzles with another spectacular TD catch over Harris

TORONTO — Calgary's DaVaris Daniels, Montreal's Nik Lewis and Ottawa's Diontae Spencer made it a sweep for wide receivers as the CFL named its top performers for Week 10 of the season.

Daniels had 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Calgary's 23-7 win over Toronto. He caught a 21-yard pass from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell just over the line in the end zone in the second quarter. The Notre Dame alum found the mark again in the third quarter on a 38-yard toss to push the Stamps' lead to 16-7 after a successful convert.

Lewis set a new C-F-L all-time record for career receptions with his 1,030th catch in Montreal's 34-31 loss to Winnipeg. He added another to set the new record at 1,031.

Spencer returned a missed field goal 90 yards to set up an Ottawa field goal just before halftime in the Redblacks' 31-24 win over B.C.