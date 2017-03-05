TORONTO — Veteran Yann Danis made 24 saves as the St. John's IceCaps blanked the Toronto Marlies 3-0 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

It was the 23rd career AHL shutout for the 35-year-old Danis, but just the first this season. He's 9-6-4 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 19 games this season.

Nikita Scherbak opened the scoring for the IceCaps (27-24-8) at 13:41 of the first period and Jacob de la Rose doubled his club's lead just over a minute later.

Chris Terry rounded out the offence for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate at 6:02 of the second.

Antoine Bibeau kicked out 21-of-24 shots for the Marlies (30-24-5), minor league team for the Maple Leafs. Kerby Rychel led his club with five shots on net.

St. John's went 1 for 4 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

"Obviously we weren't very good," said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe.

"As a result, we chased the game around, chased the puck around and didn't threaten much and when we did, we just weren't sharp around the net. We had some really good opportunities, sometimes with a goalie not even in the net, and just can't really connect. Pucks are rolling on us, they were just a bounce away, just a sign of how our day was."