Two days after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was accused of groping a female Uber driver, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby vouched for Winston’s innocence.

Darby released a statement Sunday, saying he was with Winston during the alleged incident, back in March, 2016, and Winston did nothing wrong.

"I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona," Darby’s statement read. "There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true."

Winston, who has also come forth to deny the allegations, is being investigated by the NFL for the incident.