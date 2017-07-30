The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline just a day away, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Darvish to Yanks or Dodgers?

Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers continues to be the subject of trade rumours.

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Rangers are expected to be "active" ahead of Monday's 4 pm ET deadline, and if the club does in fact wind up trading Darvish, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers would be the most likely teams to acquire the pitcher.

The 30-yearhas been an All-Star in four of his five seasons in the majors, but this year, the native of Japan has an earned runs average of 4.01, which is the highest mark of his career.

Still, perhaps a change in scenery could help him once again find his footing.

New York has been active on the pitching market recently, and acquiring Darvish would further solidify its already strong pitching staff. While the Dodgers are in need of pitching help immediately with star Clayton Kershaw currently sidelined.

Lucroy to Rockies has "legs"

Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy has been disappointing this season, so it make sense that the club might try and deal the two-time All-Star. Wilson reports that a potential deal between the Colorado Rockies and Rangers has "legs”.

#Rangers have received calls on RHP Andrew Cashner but are planning to hold onto him. C Jonathan Lucroy to Rockies has legs. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) July 30, 2017

For the season, the two-time All-Star has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. His current batting average of .242 is the lowest of his career.