CHICAGO — Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Jose Abreu went 3 for 4 and Avisail Garcia had a two-run double as Chicago won its second straight after dropping nine of 11.

Davidson leads the White Sox with 12 homers in 163 at-bats.

Manny Machado had an RBI-single for the Orioles, who dropped to 31-32 with the loss.

Holland (5-6) faced trouble in every inning, but managed to give up just one run. The left-hander had lost his three previous starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 13 innings (10.38 ERA) during that span.

Baltimore starter Alec Asher (2-5) allowed six runs and six hits in five-plus innings following a fast start.