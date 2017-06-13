1h ago
Davidson's slam powers White Sox over Orioles
The Canadian Press
MLB: Orioles 1, White Sox 6
CHICAGO — Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Jose Abreu went 3 for 4 and Avisail Garcia had a two-run double as Chicago won its second straight after dropping nine of 11.
Davidson leads the White Sox with 12 homers in 163 at-bats.
Manny Machado had an RBI-single for the Orioles, who dropped to 31-32 with the loss.
Holland (5-6) faced trouble in every inning, but managed to give up just one run. The left-hander had lost his three previous starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 13 innings (10.38 ERA) during that span.
Baltimore starter Alec Asher (2-5) allowed six runs and six hits in five-plus innings following a fast start.