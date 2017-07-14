Zambrano on Davies injury: 'He's going to be OK'

Canada last qualified for the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009, when their young hero goal scorer was only eight years old.

Now, 16-year-old Alphonso Davies is the centre of the Canadian attack and is leading his side into their final 2017 Gold Cup group game against Honduras, with qualification into the knockout stage on the line.

Canada opened the tournament with a 4-2 victory over French Guiana that saw the youngster, just a month after passing his citizenship test and becoming eligible to play for the national team, score his first two international goals.

“I couldn’t really believe it at the time,” Davies said about his first goal. “I went over to my teammates to celebrate with them.”

“I was focused on where I should put the ball, he had all the angles covered. It was really joyful, it was something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid, playing international football for my country and scoring a goal.”

Davies’ first marker gave Canada what seemed like an insurmountable 3-0 lead, but two quick goals by French Guiana meant it was game on once again, as the teams raced to a furious finish.

The 16-year-old would settle the matter with his second international goal in the 84th minute.

“What do you want to say? He's 16 years old," said Canadian captain Patrice Bernier. "It's not easy because it's only his first start ever for Canada and comes out and scores two goals.

"He's got pace, he's got ability and he's a very calm and mature for his age. He's able to do things at his age that I wasn't able to do at his age."

Davies was just getting started.

In Canada’s second game of the tournament, Davies’ third international goal was the only one the team got past keeper Patrick Pemberton, as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica.

With three goals, Davies is the Gold Cup’s leading scorer.

The stalemate allows Canada to enter their final round robin game leading the Group A standings with a better goal differential than Costa Rica, who is also sitting on four points.

A point will be enough to send Canada into the quarterfinals.