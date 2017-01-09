NEW YORK — Anthony Davis had 40 points and 18 rebounds before leaving with a left hip injury after a hard foul Monday night in the New Orleans Pelicans' 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks, who started the game without Derrick Rose and lost Carmelo Anthony to an ejection.

Rose was not with the team for unspecified reasons, and Anthony was back in the locker room late in the third quarter after getting thrown out for arguing with the officials.

Davis played only 29 minutes and also blocked three shots. He left the game when he was flagrantly fouled by Kyle O'Quinn, ejected for swinging his arm down hard on Davis, who was dribbling up the floor on a fast break and ended up being knocked into the front row of fans behind the baseline.

Anthony had 18 points for the Knicks, who lost for the eighth time in nine games and had problems well beyond their non-existent defence.

Coach Jeff Hornacek never mentioned that Rose wouldn't play before the game, but Brandon Jennings started at the point and the Knicks said only that Rose was not with the team.

Anthony then felt he was fouled while missing a pair of jumpers in the third quarter and lingered long into the ensuing timeout talking to referee Dan Crawford, who hit him with a technical before Jacyn Goble called a second and tossed Anthony.

By then it didn't matter. The Pelicans were in the process of outscoring the Knicks 31-15 in the third en route to a 91-66 bulge.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Tyreke Evans had 12 points for the Pelicans, who snapped a three-game losing streak. ... New Orleans beat New York for the third straight time, including a victory at home on Dec. 30.

Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis was just 3 for 13 for nine points. ... Backup forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas missed the game after feeling sick Monday.

DOMINANT DAVIS

Davis reached double figures in scoring in the first quarter for the 18th time this season. He had the first 40-point game by a Knicks opponent at Madison Square Garden this season. Kevin Durant had the most recent one, for Oklahoma City last Jan. 26.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Stay in New York to visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Knicks: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Knicks have won the last five meetings.