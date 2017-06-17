Defensive back Jovon Johnson, 33, was among 11 players let go by Montreal Alouettes. The CFL's top defensive player in 2011 with Winnipeg, Johnson was a two-time league all-star (2009, 2011) and spent time with Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal, registering 504 tackles, eight sacks and 32 interceptions, returning six for TDs.

The Toronto Argonauts let 11 players go, including defensive back Aaron Berry, who returned an interception for a TD in Toronto's 24-20 exhibition win over Montreal on June 8.

The B.C. Lions released seven players, including Canadian receiver Brett Blasko, a 2016 third-round pick.