MONTREAL — Defensive end Gabriel Knapton agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Knapton was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

The six-foot-three, 263-pound Knapton is entering his fourth CFL season, all with Montreal. The American has appeared in 51 regular-season games, registering 137 tackles and 29 sacks, along with two forced fumbles.

"The re-signing of Gabriel is very important to our team, in particular to our defensive squad," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "His character and leadership are two elements which we hope will help lead our team to success in 2017."

Last season, Knapton, 27, was seventh in the CFL with nine sacks and also had 49 tackles.