Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya said Monday he's been "secretly training" and called out UFC champion Conor McGregor to fight him in his return to the ring.

"You know I'm competitive," De La Hoya said. "I still have it in me. I've been secretly training, secretly training. I'm faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I'll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I'm calling him out. Two rounds, that's all I need. That's all I'm going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that's all I need."

De La Hoya made the announcement on the debut of "Golden Boy Radio with Tattoo and the Crew," a digital radio show for Golden Boy Promotions, which De La Hoya is CEO of.

The 44-year-old last fought in December, 2006, when he was knocked out by Manny Pacquiao in eight rounds. He retired with a career record of 39-6 with 30 knockouts.

De La Hoya, who won 10 titles during his career, was highly critical of McGregor's fight against Floyd Mayweather this summer, calling it a "fraud." Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in the 10th round in a record-breaking pay-per-view.

According to a source of ESPN, De La Hoya is truly considering a comeback, even if it doesn't involve McGregor.