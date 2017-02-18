ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Jacob de la Rose had two goals and an assist to lift the St. John's IceCaps over the Syracuse Crunch 6-1 on Saturday night in American Hockey League action.

Zach Redmond, Stefan Matteau, Chris Terry and David Broll also found the back of the net for the IceCaps (24-22-7), AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Matt Taormina had a power-play goal in the first period for Syracuse (25-17-9), the Tampa Bay Lightning's farm club.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 29 shots for the win in net. Kristers Gudlevskis turned away 16-of-20 shots in 31:32 before giving way to Adam Wilcox, who made 15 saves for the Crunch.

St. John's was 1 for 5 on the power play and Syracuse scored once on two chances.