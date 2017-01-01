{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    Latest Video

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    MORE UFC VIDEO

    This Week in UFC

    • Fight Network Presents

      UFC: Beasts from the East

      Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on Fight Network

    • UFC 208 Post-Show Highlights

      Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on Fight Network

    • UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne

      Sun 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN5