One of the biggest names still available in free agency could soon have a home.

According to a report from TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, national offensive lineman J'Michael Deane has received offers from the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Saskatchewan Roughriders, and a decision is expected this week.

Deane is one of the top lineman available after spending three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and helping them win the Grey Cup last year. The 30-year-old spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders.

Deane can play guard and tackle.