Joe Pavelski has not missed a game this season, but head coach Pete DeBoer made it clear Sunday the San Jose Sharks captain is playing hurt.

"Joe’s playing at not 100 per cent, and I’ll be honest, a lot of guys maybe even wouldn’t be out there, dealing with what he’s dealing with,” DeBoer told the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s giving us what he can, and that still is effective.”

The 33-year-old has four goals and eight points in 18 games this season. He logged 21:15 of ice time in the Sharks 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. He declined to give an exact date Sunday when asked when he was first injured, saying only "it's been for a little while."

“It could be better, but overall, you feel like you can help the team still,” Pavelski said of the injury. “Work for some chances. I feel like I should be able to play a good game.”

DeBoer said he told the media Pavelski was playing injured because he knew the forward would not announce it himself.

“He never uses that as an excuse. That’s why I know he’ll never say it, that’s why I am,” DeBoer said. “It’s not an excuse. You’ll never hear it from him. He’ll do whatever he has to go get out there and help as much as he can. He’s close. Like a lot of our guys, he’s close to sticking some in.”

Pavelski's longtime linemate, Joe Thornton, is also dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 38-year-old centre, who tore his ACL and MCL in the playoffs last season, has two goals and 10 points in 18 games this season.

The Sharks (10-8) have produced an NHL-low 45 goals this season. San Jose will host the Anaheim Ducks (9-7-3) on Monday night.