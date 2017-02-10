MONTPELLIER, France — Two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet of France beat big-serving countryman Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France on Friday.

De Schepper, a left-handed player ranked 162, had 16 aces. But he also proved vulnerable on his serve, conceding 22 break points, with Gasquet converting five.

The third-seeded Gasquet next faces Benoit Paire and holds a 3-0 record against his countryman in their career meetings.

Paire advanced after Germany's Dustin Brown retired early into their quarterfinal. Paire had broken Brown's serve for a 1-0 lead.

Later Friday, second seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France was facing Russian Daniil Medvedev and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy took on 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev.