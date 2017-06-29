BOURNEMOUTH, England — England striker Jermain Defoe has joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal, securing a return to a club where he scored in 10 straight league games during a loan spell in 2001.

The Premier League team announced the free transfer of the 34-year-old Defoe on Thursday. Defoe triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Sunderland following its relegation from the Premier League.

Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham.

Bournemouth, which finished ninth in the league last season, also has signed goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea this off-season.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says "we want to bring players here who can have a big impact on our continued rise and we believe Jermain fits that as a natural, proven goal-scorer."