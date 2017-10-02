Del Rio: Carr to miss at least two weeks

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said Derek Carr will miss at least two weeks with a transverse process fracture in his back.

Coach Del Rio announced QB Derek Carr has a transverse process fracture.



"It could be as short as two weeks — it could be longer." pic.twitter.com/hJsR7Ld196 — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 2, 2017

"It could be as short as two weeks - it could be longer," Del Rio told reporters Monday.

During the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, Carr went down favouring his back. He walked gingerly to the locker room and did not return.

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel is expected to take his place. Manuel threw for 106 yards and an interception Sunday while filling in for Carr.

The 2-2 Raiders will play at home against the 2-2 Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.