{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League

    Stoke vs. Leicester

    Sat 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

  • Premier League

    Southampton vs. Burnley

    Sat 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1

  • Premier League

    Huddersfield vs. West Brom

    Sat 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN5

  • Premier League

    Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

    Sun 7AM ET / 4AM PT on TSN4

  • Premier League

    Manchester City vs. Arsenal

    Sun 9:15AM ET / 6:15AM PT on TSN4

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title