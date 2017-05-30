The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced offensive lineman Derek Dennis and wide receiver Bakari Grant have been activated to the training camp roster from the suspended list.

The two former Calgary Stampeders players were in Calgary to testify at the Mylan Hicks trial.

Hicks, a teammate of the two last year, was shot and killed outside a Calgary night club in September.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in Hicks' death.