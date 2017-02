DeRozan back in lineup against Clippers

DeMar DeRozan is back on court tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey made the announcement ahead of the game.

DeRozan has missed seven of the last eight games with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old All-Star is averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game for the Raptors this season.

Casey also confirmed Patrick Patterson, who is day-to-day with a knee injury, will not play against the Clippers.