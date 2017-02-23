TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors gave all-stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry another day off Thursday.

While the Raptors returned from the eight-day NBA all-star break with a practice Wednesday night, coach Dwane Casey permitted DeRozan and Lowry to miss both that practice and Thursday's.

Casey said DeRozan was delayed from rejoining the team because of a funeral, and Lowry because of travel issues.

Their absence comes while the Raptors were working a new player — forward Serge Ibaka — into the team.

Ibaka was acquired last week in the trade that sent Terrence Ross to Orlando.

DeRozan, who is averaging 35.5 minutes a game this season, and Lowry, who is logging 37.7 minutes a night, made their third all-star appearances last week in New Orleans.

The Raptors host the Boston Celtics on Friday.