4h ago
DeRozan misses game against Magic
TSN.ca Staff
DeMar DeRozan was out of the Toronto Raptors' lineup for the sixth time in seven games on Friday with an ankle injury. The Raptors lost to the Orlando Magic 102-94.
The 27-year-old has already missed games this week against the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics after returning from a three-game absence against the Magic in Toronto.
DeRozan played 36 minutes in the loss to the Magic after missing the previous three games with a sprained ankle. He finished the contest with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.