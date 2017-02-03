DeMar DeRozan was out of the Toronto Raptors' lineup for the sixth time in seven games on Friday with an ankle injury. The Raptors lost to the Orlando Magic 102-94.

Ankle injury will keep him out for the 6th time in the last 7 games. https://t.co/2xvX7Z1eN6 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 3, 2017

The 27-year-old has already missed games this week against the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics after returning from a three-game absence against the Magic in Toronto.

DeRozan played 36 minutes in the loss to the Magic after missing the previous three games with a sprained ankle. He finished the contest with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.