Despite missing practice Tuesday with a thigh bruise, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is expected to play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Lucas Nogueira, however, will not play after sustaining an ankle injury Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

That DeRozan (thigh) will play vs Golden State tonight is no surprise. That Bebe (ankle) won't - I hate to say it - is also no surprise. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 25, 2017

So far this season, DeRozan is averaging 23 points per game to go along with four assists.

Jonas Valanciunas meanwhile, is making progress from his left ankle sprain. Valanciunas will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the Warriors, but plans to return at some point during the team's current six-game road trip.