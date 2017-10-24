Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan missed practice Tuesday with a left thigh bruise, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

He will get checked out again Wednesday.

Could be worse, as Celts fans can attest to, but Raps accumulating bumps/bruises. Already w/o JV, now DeRozan misses practice w/thigh bruise — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 24, 2017

DeRozan played roughly 36 minutes Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, leading the team in minutes. He poured in 28 points on 10 of 20 shooting.

So far this season, he is averaging 23 points per game to go along with four assists.

The Raptors (2-1) will take on the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Wednesday night.