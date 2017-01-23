The Toronto Raptors will be without the services of their top scorer for the next two games.

The team announced on Monday that DeMar DeRozan will miss games this week with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain. He will be reevaluated prior to a Friday night visit by the Milwaukee Bucks to the Air Canada Centre.

DeRozan, who was named as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter last Thursday, incurred the injury during the Raptors' Sunday night loss to the Phoenix Suns. He left the game early, late in the fourth quarter.

In 44 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points on .473 shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.4 minutes a night.