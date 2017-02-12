CLEVELAND — Dan DeSalvo scored the shootout winner as the Manitoba Moose edged the Cleveland Monsters 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Scott Kosmachuk had a power-play goal in regulation for the Moose (19-23-6). Eric Comrie made 31 saves as the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate snapped a four-game skid.

Jordan Maletta tied the game at 1-1 in the third period for Cleveland (23-18-6), the farm club of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 shots in net.

Manitoba was 1 for 5 on the power play while the Monsters were scoreless on four attempts.