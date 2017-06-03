SAN DIEGO — Nolan Arenado hit his 14th homer, Ian Desmond added a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat San Diego 10-1 Saturday to stop the Padres' season-high, five-game winning streak.

Tyler Chatwood (5-7) rebounded from his worst start of the season, allowing four hits over eight innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Chatwood also had a pair of hits as the Rockies won for just the second time in six games. Jordan Lyles pitched a perfect the ninth.

In his previous outing, Chatwood gave up six runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Seattle.

Former-Rockie Jhoulys Chacin (4-5) allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits in five innings, losing for the first time this year in five starts at home. The Padres had been on their longest winning streak since August 2015; they have not won six straight since June 2013.