SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond will undergo surgery Wednesday.

Dr. Donald Sheridan is to operate in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rockies have not announced a timetable for Desmond's return.

Desmond broke the second metacarpal bone when he was hit by a fastball from Cincinnati right-hander Rookie Davis in Sunday's spring training game.

The Rockies signed Desmond to a $70 million, five-year contract to add another potent bat. He is making the transition to first base after entering the major leagues as a shortstop and playing in the outfield last year with Texas.

Jordan Patterson, Gerardo Parra, Stephen Cardullo and Mark Reynolds figure to get more work at first base. Reynolds played the position for the Rockies last season before breaking his left hand/wrist for a second time in mid-September.