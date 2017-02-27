PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Durant had 27 points in his return to the lineup and the Golden State Warriors overcame the worst 3-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry's career in a 119-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Curry was 0 for 11 from 3-point range. That topped his previous worst outing without making a 3 when he went 0 for 10 from distance on Nov. 4 against the Lakers. The two-time reigning MVP entered leading the league by a wide margin with 231 3-pointers this season.

Curry still had 19 points, making 7 of 12 2-point attempts and all five of his free-throw tries.

Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Draymond Green had 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Warriors, who opened a five-game East Coast trip by winning their fourth straight and boosting their NBA-best record to 50-9. Durant returned after missing a game with a right hand injury.

Dario Saric had 21 points for Philadelphia, which once again played without big man Joel Embiid.