Since his first full season in 2012, it has been common place to find Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout in the American League MVP race, as he is once again this season. The difference this year is that he’s only played in 79 of his team’s 124 games, however his numbers have him right in the mix.

In his 2016 MVP season, Trout finished with 29 homers and 100 RBIs in 159 games played, while leading the league in on-base percentage and runs.

This season he’s already knocking on the door of that home run total with 26 homers in just 282 at bats.

His lofty batting average and on-base percentage are eye catching, while being in the playoff race will also help his chances with the voters.

“There will be some writers that will point to the fact that he’s missed a substantial amount of time,” TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips said on SportsCentre. “But the performance

he’s put out there actually makes up for that and is comparable to those guys that will end up playing 150 to 162 games.”

For Trout to capture the award, he’ll have to overcome strong seasons from a few other elite players in the American League.

The current front runner would have to be Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the two-time batting champion.

The diminutive infielder once again tops the batting average list with a .362 average while also leading the league in hits and stolen bases.

Also on his side is the fact that the Astros are currently the best team in the AL and the only division leader with a double-digit advantage as we approach the final month of the season.

Heading into the second half of the season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, the presumptive Rookie of the Year, was the odds on favourite to claim the MVP award.

The 25-year-old has found the post All-Star break sledding to be a little tougher. He’s slumped to a .169 batting average and .329 on-base percentage while watching his strikeout numbers continue to rise.

Having said that, Judge leads the league in homers, runs scored and walks, while still hitting .282 overall for the 2017 campaign.

Boston Red Sox starter Chis Sale continues to stay in the hunt though it remains more difficult for a pitcher to win the MVP award than a position player.

In his first season playing in Boston, Sale is leading the league in wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings pitched.

He has helped pace the Red Sox to first in the always tough American League East.

Here is the AL MVP race at a glance (players listed in alphabetical order):

Jose Altuve – Houston Astros

GP - 120

HR - 19

RBI - 67

AVG - .362

OBP - .422

WAR – 6.9

Aaron Judge – New York Yankees

GP - 119

HR - 37

RBI - 80

AVG - .282

OBP - 413

WAR – 5.2

Chris Sale – Boston Red Sox

GP - 25

W - 14

L - 5

ERA – 2.62

WHIP – 0.89

SO - 250

WAR -5.7

Mike Trout – Los Angeles Angels

GP - 79

HR - 26

RBI - 59

AVG - .333

OBP - .457

WAR – 5.4