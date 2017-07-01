Insider Trading: Are the Flames done wheeling and dealing?

Though teams cannot technically discuss terms until Noon et. on Saturday, it appears the destinations are already set for most of the free-agent goaltenders set to hit the market.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie said on Friday's Insider Trading that, while no deals are 100 per cent, he's pretty confident in guessing the locations of most of the top goaltenders. He expects the following to happen Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller to sign with the Anaheim Ducks.

Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson to replace Miller with the Canucks.

Steve Mason of the Philadelphia Flyers to sign with the Winnipeg Jets.

Curtis McElhinney to re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. UPDATE: McElhinney re-signed with the Leafs on a two-year deal.

Calgary Flames goaltender Brian Elliott to join the Flyers.

Chad Johnson of the Flames to join the Buffalo Sabres.

Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec to sign with the New York Rangers.

Antti Niemi, recently bought out by the Dallas Stars, is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jonathan Bernier to sign with the Colorado Avalanche, who lost Calvin Pickard in the expansion draft.

"In good conscience, we can't yet report these deals as "done" because they are all verbal commitments with no "paper" to back them up," McKenzie tweeted Saturday of the large amount of reported deals.

The deals can be made official at Noon et. on Saturday and coverage of free agent frenzy begins at 11am et/8am pt. on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4.