Brian Boyle will open the season on injured reserve with the New Jersey Devils as he battles chronic myeloid leukemia.

Boyle said after his diagnosis on Sept. 19 that his goal was to suit up in the team's opener, but that has now been ruled out.

The 32-year-old did not take part in any preseason games after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia but has skated on his own while receiving treatments.

He said Monday he has yet to take any contact on the ice but made it clear he's heading in the right direction in his recovery.

"The bottom line is, it's progressing," Boyle told NHL.com. "I said (on Sept. 19) that I wanted to play in the season opener, because doesn't everyone? But it's not the be-all, end-all if it didn't happen. Even if I'm cleared to practice with the team, I'm not just going to jump in. I need to get my own training here at some point and get into situations that are real instead of just skating.

"I haven't bumped or hit anyone, and that's a huge part of your conditioning, so that's still something hanging over my head so that when I come back, I want to have an impact. I'm doing everything I can now to make sure that happens, but it's going to take some time."

Boyle is going through daily treatments and has not been given a timeline for his return to the ice. The centre joined the Devils on a two-year deal in free agency on July 1.