Devils' Boyle to make debut vs. Canucks

New Jersey Devils veteran forward Brian Boyle will make his season debut Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, head coach John Hynes confirmed.

He will play on a line with Blake Coleman and Miles Wood.

Boyle, 32, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September. Over 10 NHL seasons, he has 93 goals and 76 assists in 624 games.